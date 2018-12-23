Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, up from 37,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55 million shares traded or 284.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 84.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 964 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $235,000, down from 6,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06M shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28B for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. Shares for $4.26 million were sold by Herrema Gregory J.. Williamson Stephen sold 9,500 shares worth $2.29M. 4,772 shares valued at $1.14M were sold by Jacks Tyler on Monday, November 19.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 38,200 shares to 950,235 shares, valued at $67.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.09 million activity. On Monday, July 16 the insider Nash William D sold $5.73M. $1.16M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by Daniels Jon G on Monday, October 29. $7.32M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by Reedy Thomas W JR. Another trade for 1,831 shares valued at $135,128 was made by Newberry Darren C on Friday, August 17. Lyski James sold $281,957 worth of stock. $23.81M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares were sold by FOLLIARD THOMAS J.