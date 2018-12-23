New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 61,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 759,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $185.34 million, down from 821,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 505,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $719.79M, down from 7.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 6.44% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3.14 million shares. Hilltop Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 135,036 were accumulated by Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 114,536 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 163,082 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Co invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 13,160 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 442,160 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Madison Inv accumulated 0% or 873 shares. Contravisory Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,140 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc accumulated 22,629 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd invested in 113,030 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 44,071 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bokf Na holds 32,463 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 25,644 shares to 51,288 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 79,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 9 by Leerink Swann. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Cleveland. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. On Thursday, September 22 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 25. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 26. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, July 23 report.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M worth of stock or 125,520 shares. Jacks Tyler sold $1.14 million worth of stock. Williamson Stephen had sold 9,500 shares worth $2.29 million on Friday, December 7.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $23.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 42,389 shares to 533,227 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company has $130.0 highest and $54 lowest target. $100.96’s average target is 10.54% above currents $91.33 stock price. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Friday, February 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, February 12 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, October 13. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, October 19 report. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Janney Capital. Oppenheimer maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, November 29.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Squeri Stephen J also sold $1.30M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares. GORDON MARC D sold $2.80 million worth of stock or 25,948 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loeb Prns Corp has invested 1.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Torray Ltd Co invested 2.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Paragon Ltd has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rockland Trust Commerce holds 5,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt holds 13,326 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Etrade Capital Management owns 13,075 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 17,600 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. M&R has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,357 shares. Blume Cap holds 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1,500 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 2.85% stake. Gradient Investments Limited has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 376,731 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 57,354 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 848,182 shares.