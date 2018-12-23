Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 50.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $455,000, down from 4,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 2.54M shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1440.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.22 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.09 million shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 9. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 25. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 14. On Monday, October 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 16 report. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, October 27 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Equalweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 4.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.86M for 18.15 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $26.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 59,680 shares to 64,839 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 51,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES).

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 414,373 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $57.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 410,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,314 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

