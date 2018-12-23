Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Total Adr (TOT) by 21.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 11,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,690 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.81M, down from 55,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Total Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.04M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 429.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 708,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,919 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35 million, up from 165,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

Among 27 analysts covering Total SA (NYSE:TOT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Total SA had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has “Accumulate” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Tudor Pickering. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 30 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets initiated TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) on Monday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 2. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 6. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, September 8 by Bernstein. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, September 22. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brazil: Total and Petrobras Take New Steps Forward in the Scope of Their Strategic Alliance – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Get A Discount On The Discount With Pargesa Holdings S.A. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total Withdraws From South Pars Field – Potential Implications – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total, ADNOC, And Unconventional Gas Play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total wins two more exploration blocks offshore Mauritania – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,600 shares to 537,608 shares, valued at $35.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 44.55% or $0.49 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TOT’s profit will be $4.18 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $584.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 304,060 shares to 137,475 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 220,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold MRO shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 40,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Covington Capital Mngmt reported 5,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 29,719 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 53,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Investec Asset Management holds 341,303 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 507 shares stake. Fdx stated it has 25,603 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 355,150 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 70,927 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) – Investorplace.com” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Way To Go, Marathon Oil! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s Drilling Machine Produced High-End Results in Q3 – Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Buying Marathon Oil When It Falls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil: Buying Quality Is This Easy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.