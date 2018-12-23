Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 63.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,990 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $690,000, down from 19,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.12M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Information Svcs Group Inc (III) by 34.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 120,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 351,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Information Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 141,717 shares traded or 159.72% up from the average. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has risen 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas

Among 6 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Information Services Group had 11 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Noble Financial. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 15 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 27. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, January 18 to “Neutral”. Maxim Group maintained Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Barrington Research on Thursday, August 20 with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of III in report on Wednesday, November 18 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Noble Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.37 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 2.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold III shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 14.25% more from 19.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eam Limited Liability Company reported 129,310 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 22,788 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,229 shares. 13,096 are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard reported 2.02M shares stake. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Weber Alan W holds 1.05 million shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 24,205 shares. 1,015 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Virtu Lc has 11,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Mcgowan Gru Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt Inc reported 930,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $333.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 15,000 shares to 54,400 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 147,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,400 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Industries Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Element Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 270,751 shares. Busey stated it has 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 126 shares in its portfolio. 555,390 are held by Bankshares Of America De. Barnett & reported 476 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 11,727 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,789 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 31,246 shares stake. Millennium Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2.21M shares. 7,213 were reported by Jennison Assocs Lc. Junto Limited Partnership reported 5.28% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.52% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,849 shares to 82,458 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 31.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TSS’s profit will be $184.27 million for 19.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Total System Services had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $92 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 14 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSS in report on Monday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of TSS in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of TSS in report on Friday, January 6 with “Outperform” rating.

