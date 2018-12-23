Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc (TA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 72,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,581 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, down from 491,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 161,272 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has declined 3.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 57.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 565,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,966 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.85M, down from 988,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C

Among 3 analysts covering TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TravelCenters of America had 18 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) on Tuesday, August 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) rating on Wednesday, August 30. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $9.0 target. The stock of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TA in report on Wednesday, November 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 10 by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) rating on Thursday, October 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8.50 target. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11 target in Thursday, March 2 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Monday, March 21 report. On Friday, December 11 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 13.13 million shares or 23.05% more from 10.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 4,850 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 82,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jbf Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). 25,280 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Art Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,379 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 48,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 5,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 81,818 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 22,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 200,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Com has 15,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). 424,370 are owned by Adirondack. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 26,000 shares stake.

Since October 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity.

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -850.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.26M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold MRO shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 5.30M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 367,276 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 33,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 47,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 13,889 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Vanguard Group Inc holds 93.28M shares. 10,049 were reported by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Mcmillion Cap invested in 1.55% or 124,615 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 960,310 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 1.72M are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 350,076 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 90,000 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by Seaport Global. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by Scotia Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Instinet on Thursday, December 15 to “Neutral”. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of MRO in report on Friday, September 9 to “Hold” rating.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,650 shares to 41,922 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).