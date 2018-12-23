Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 11,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80 million shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (ULTA) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,058 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70 million shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $4.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 13,893 shares to 180,394 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 15,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,100 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,900 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Liberty Capital reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co reported 28,200 shares stake. Optimum Invest reported 0.06% stake. Daiwa Gru invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP holds 760 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 115,950 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 5,100 shares. 3,967 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Us Bank De reported 11,117 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 8,669 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Investors Service Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,030 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc has 1,817 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $21.15 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Nagler Lorna, worth $552,383 on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 129 shares valued at $36,313 was made by Halligan Catherine Ann on Monday, September 17.

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, August 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 23. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, May 9 to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by William Blair on Monday, August 31 with “Buy”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Loop Capital.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation has $102.0 highest and $51 lowest target. $77.92’s average target is 17.40% above currents $66.37 stock price. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Agricole on Monday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13. On Thursday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was initiated by Avondale. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Friday, January 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $77.0 target.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,398 shares to 238,846 shares, valued at $69.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intm (VGIT) by 75,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,771 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).