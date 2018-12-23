Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 1595.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 14,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04 million, up from 923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.26. About 330,510 shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Ord (AAPL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,140 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.96M, down from 109,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, November 14. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 27. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 27 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 58.58 million shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,938 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,503 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 73,412 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Associates holds 71,889 shares or 6.7% of its portfolio. 19,900 are held by Anderson Hoagland &. Mu Limited invested in 4.55% or 32,000 shares. Glynn Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,400 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 46,422 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 426,288 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability stated it has 7,012 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 10.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Among 29 analysts covering Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ultimate Software had 80 analyst reports since October 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by TH Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ULTI in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $310 target. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 2.79 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 2,199 shares stake. Waratah Capital Advisors Limited holds 2,723 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 2,006 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 18,910 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 46 shares. Da Davidson & Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Motley Fool Wealth Lc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 65,518 shares. New York-based Act Ii Management Limited Partnership has invested 7.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 29 shares. 1,400 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technology. Jpmorgan Chase owns 87,255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 24 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 990 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ULTI Put And Call Options For November 16th – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ultimate Software is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software to Buy PeopleDoc, Expands Europe Presence – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software Ups Ante in HCM With Slack App for UltiPro – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 146,780 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $9.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eros International Com Gbp0.30 (NYSE:EROS) by 93,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Floor &Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by Rogers Adam. Swick Gregory sold $1.09M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Sunday, November 4.