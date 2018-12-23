Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 408.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59 million, up from 3,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $10.72 during the last trading session, reaching $233.73. About 234,095 shares traded or 114.76% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 13.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 94.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 9,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,367 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32 million, up from 10,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Since November 6, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $108,478 was bought by Rankin R Alex. Lloyd Karole bought $257,909 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) on Tuesday, December 18.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “13 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Reward Stocks From 3 Emerging Trends – Investorplace.com” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs posts strong Derby results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

