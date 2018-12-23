Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 247,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 445,395 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19M, down from 692,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 1.81M shares traded or 249.03% up from the average. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has declined 7.06% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.06% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.01 million, down from 56,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold UBSI shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 3.38% less from 73.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt owns 20,937 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc owns 17,258 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advisors Lp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 2.85 million shares. 7,422 are owned by Shelton Management. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 179,076 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc. Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 65,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Personal Advsrs invested in 0% or 6,257 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has 833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $293,750 activity.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UBSI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines Is A Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (4/12/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Is United Bankshares (UBSI) a Great Dividend Play? – Zacks.com” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Greater Washington’s biggest bank deal in recent memory is finally complete – Washington Business Journal” published on April 24, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Access National Bank for sale: Here are five things to know about the deal – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 76,312 shares to 789,851 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 16.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $63.97M for 11.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United Bankshares Inc. had 14 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Wood. The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) earned “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 27 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, June 1. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 30. The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8.35 million were reported by Aqr Management Ltd. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 95,882 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Incorporated holds 363,386 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 8.62M shares. Town Country Bank Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 112,997 were accumulated by Catalyst Ltd Liability Com. 16.28 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 2.05% or 35.11M shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 429,346 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 1.61M shares or 1.55% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 2.16% or 610,882 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 4,110 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated stated it has 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kj Harrison & accumulated 56,188 shares or 3.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.