Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 204.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 51.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 51,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,592 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.22M, up from 100,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 857,750 shares traded or 160.60% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies Corp.: The Underappreciated Value Of Complementarity – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL had sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591 on Thursday, July 26.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Tuesday, October 6. Cowen & Co maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, July 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $12700 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, January 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was initiated by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Among 12 analysts covering Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Science Applications International had 41 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, September 9 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by BB&T Capital. The stock of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, September 28. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 13. As per Sunday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SAIC in report on Monday, July 17 to “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of SAIC in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC Selects CyrusOne as Preferred Data Center Provider in Virginia – Business Wire” on August 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAIC buying Engility in $2.5 billion all-stock deal – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “5 buyers were in the mix for Engility before SAIC won out – Washington Business Journal” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Defense Logistics Agency Awards SAIC with Global Tire Program – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Women in Aerospace Recognizes SAIC’s Barbara Smith for the Leadership Award – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity. $23,162 worth of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) was sold by Dunie Deborah B..

