Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 190.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,609 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 1,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 189,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.34 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.18 million, up from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 16 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Saturday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, July 18. As per Friday, April 8, the company rating was initiated by Cleveland. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $262.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 12,499 shares to 56,107 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,418 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashford owns 3,130 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America reported 2,714 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Focused Lc reported 517,400 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial invested 0.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Business Serv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,660 shares. Girard Prns Ltd invested 1.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Azimuth Limited invested in 61,905 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Blue Chip Prns Inc holds 0.03% or 437 shares. Moreover, Harris Associate Limited Partnership has 1.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vigilant Management Ltd reported 58,526 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palouse has 1.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 7.39 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 531,008 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. Nelson Steven H had sold 26,033 shares worth $7.05 million on Friday, September 7. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18. On Friday, November 9 the insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796. HOOPER MICHELE J had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million. The insider WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,500 shares to 115,924 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 458,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).