Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47M, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.93 million shares traded or 86.12% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 18.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 88,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65 million shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 67.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Veeva Systems has $120 highest and $24 lowest target. $88.63's average target is 9.43% above currents $80.99 stock price.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $28.50 million activity.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen Nv by 114,009 shares to 202,174 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 6,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.