Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 33.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 63,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 254,292 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43 million, up from 191,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 698,042 shares traded or 53.03% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 94.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73M, down from 14,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Among 6 analysts covering Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Veracyte had 13 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, November 7. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by BTIG Research. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of VCYT in report on Tuesday, November 7 to “Neutral” rating. Janney Capital upgraded Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on Tuesday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, December 18. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of VCYT in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 7 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

