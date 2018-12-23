W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,482 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $679,000, down from 6,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14M shares traded or 77.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harris Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRS); 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea ahead of North Korea summit: NBC News, citing; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 34.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 117,949 shares as the company's stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.96 million, up from 337,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74 million shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500.

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KBW initiated Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 7 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Thursday, September 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $119 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 21. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 22 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Monday, October 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target. As per Friday, January 20, the company rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,091 shares to 521,552 shares, valued at $58.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,787 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) won an Innovation Award for Its EPIX Energy Insurance Platform in November 2018. Xactware processed its 100-millionth estimate in November 2018. Verisk acquired Rulebook for insurance pricing technology in December 2018. AIR developed an advanced probabilistic model for global cyber risks in October 2018. Verisk acquired Validus-IVC in June 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 10 reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 5,227 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 7,077 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 32,092 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10 shares. 26,730 were reported by Btim. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 964 shares stake. Jennison Assoc accumulated 292,551 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 131,092 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,952 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 9,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 49,116 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 71,011 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $77.77 million activity. McCarthy Vincent de P. also sold $372,252 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, September 18. Anquillare Mark V also sold $6.43 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares. Shavel Lee bought $37,384 worth of stock. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Grover David J. on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $2.14 million were sold by Stephenson Scott G. MILLS ANDREW G also sold $365,910 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Harris had 47 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 12 report. Jefferies maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) rating on Monday, September 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, January 22. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Raymond James.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) announced plans for a $125 million R&D investment in Florida in December 2018. SpaceX launched a Lockheed-built satellite with Harris Corp. technology in December 2018. Harris Corporation is delivering its largest mirror ever for a ground-based telescope as of November 2018. The $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs in Orlando.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.39 million activity. Shares for $3.03 million were sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider FOX SHELDON J sold $7.47 million. $627,407 worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares were sold by MIKUEN SCOTT T. ZOISS EDWARD J sold $4.28M worth of stock.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,957 shares to 210,556 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).