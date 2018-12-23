Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatns (VZ) by 49.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 16,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,134 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $915,000, down from 33,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,362 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.56M, up from 187,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40 million shares traded or 160.40% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.