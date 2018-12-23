Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.09 million, down from 168,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 7.06M shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 22,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,826 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.59 million, down from 296,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Hm Payson & Company, which manages about $2.21 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Scripts Hldgs Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4,691 shares to 16,151 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Another recent and important V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. Carucci Richard bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Wednesday, October 24. Another trade for 6,400 shares valued at $496,622 was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. Roe Scott A. also sold $2.74M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, July 26. Shares for $2.33M were sold by McNeill Bryan H. Shares for $404,580 were sold by BAILEY KEVIN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl, Kansas-based fund reported 2.85 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 23,054 shares. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.37% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fort LP has invested 0.2% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 40,510 shares. Bluemountain accumulated 120,574 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,224 shares. Hilltop has 2,925 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.21% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 14,884 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 131,479 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated reported 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Duncker Streett Incorporated owns 33,892 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1.14% or 68,993 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 9,259 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 3,722 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 25. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 30 by Guggenheim. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, January 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 23 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should Suncor Inc. (TSX:SU) or Nutrien Ltd. (TSX: NTR) Stock be in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Income for Life: Here Are 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ I’d Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Time To Sell Suncor? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy announces 2019 capital program and production outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 10.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Suncor Energy Inc. had 38 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Edward Jones. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 18 by TD Securities. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, June 23 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) rating on Wednesday, September 16. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $36 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 16 by TD Securities. The company was initiated on Friday, December 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $52 target in Friday, October 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, February 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, December 1.