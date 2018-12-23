Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 20.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 40,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,106 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, up from 195,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 246.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 181,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.34M, up from 73,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H had sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,487 shares to 214,049 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 258,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,267 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. 60,000 shares were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO, worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AHL) by 28,514 shares to 219,360 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,985 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).