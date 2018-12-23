Mason Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79 million, down from 373,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21 million shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $894,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Among 51 analysts covering VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. VMware Inc had 198 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Susquehanna. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Buy” rating by Summit Redstone Partners on Tuesday, November 1. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Pacific Crest maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 28 by Citigroup. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Maxim Group.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.64 million for 24.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 15,936 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 110,000 shares. Comm Bank reported 2,380 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.28% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 45 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. The North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tobam holds 24,711 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 110,905 shares stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $30.87 million activity. Krysler P. Kevan had sold 4,984 shares worth $758,964. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 25,000 shares worth $3.80M. $5.60 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by BROWN MICHAEL W on Friday, December 14. The insider POONEN SANJAY sold 20,000 shares worth $3.20 million. Carli Maurizio also sold $576,449 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, September 7. On Wednesday, December 12 Rowe Zane sold $1.07 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Management Lc holds 3,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roberts Glore & Il reported 31,947 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 22,496 shares. Violich Management Inc reported 92,486 shares stake. Citizens & Northern Corporation owns 0.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,350 shares. Parsec Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 215,324 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,286 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 62,336 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 609,584 shares. Notis owns 17,241 shares. Bath Savings Com stated it has 27,876 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Fairview Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mar Vista Prns Limited Liability has 493,272 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 323,646 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $97.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 7 by S&P Research. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, September 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, December 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Friday, September 28 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 3. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, July 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 5. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Spanos Mike also sold $2.26 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53 million.