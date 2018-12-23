Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 323.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc bought 60,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,241 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, up from 18,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 6.17M shares traded or 98.56% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (WDR) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 286,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.90M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 2.81M shares traded or 162.26% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 13.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282454 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT316; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281715 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $15.33 million activity. $548,562 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was sold by Forbes Glenn S on Tuesday, September 11. Snee James P had sold 21,923 shares worth $829,790. NAKASONE ROBERT also sold $225,013 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Wednesday, July 11. 48,596 shares valued at $2.21M were sold by DAY THOMAS R on Tuesday, December 4. Brady Deanna T sold $1.97M worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Monday, September 17. $318,000 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was sold by Jamison Gary.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 81,360 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 415,679 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 1,309 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Td Asset stated it has 713,368 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Management One holds 548,347 shares. Art Lc reported 5,600 shares. Ent Serv reported 1,054 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 185 shares. owns 18.96 million shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 0.01% or 22,497 shares in its portfolio.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 13,636 shares to 12,460 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 19,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Among 17 analysts covering Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Hormel Foods Corporation had 63 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Friday, May 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 25 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 25 to “Hold”. BB&T Capital initiated the shares of HRL in report on Wednesday, September 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, October 19. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, June 16. The rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, December 2 with “Sector Weight”.

Among 10 analysts covering Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) on Thursday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Underperform” rating and $17 target in Friday, June 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WDR in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $634,380 activity. 19,614 shares were sold by KOSLOFF ALAN W, worth $400,551. WALTON JERRY W had sold 9,427 shares worth $179,589 on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold WDR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 76.31 million shares or 0.84% more from 75.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 17,330 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Continental Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.02% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Heartland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.37% or 261,850 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 15,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 125,688 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 16,575 shares. James Investment Research invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 4,767 are held by Assetmark Inc. Menta Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 68,125 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 27,906 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $64.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 108,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).