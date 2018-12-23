Northern Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,275 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.18 million, down from 47,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 50.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 765,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 746,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.10M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 3.47 million shares traded or 87.10% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 0.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.)

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,758 shares. 6,190 were reported by Peddock Cap Ltd Company. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Company has 2.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,152 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp Inc holds 5,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 42,277 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Management. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Comml Bank has 52,755 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 94,369 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advisors holds 1.33% or 113,518 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Terril Brothers owns 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,881 shares. Blackhill Capital stated it has 4.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,416 shares. 130,827 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73M was made by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 961 shares valued at $112,495 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79M and $435.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investment Grade Muni Fund (VGM) by 73,300 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Is (FLOT) by 66,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Bayer Ag Ads (BAYRY).

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on February, 12 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $53.72 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $746.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 130,677 shares to 866,177 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,559 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).