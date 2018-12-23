Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 5,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,284 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23 million, down from 73,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 216.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58M shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L also sold $4.57M worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares. $3.51M worth of stock was sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J on Tuesday, August 14. Pelch Steven J. had sold 6,409 shares worth $475,774.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Emerson Electric Co. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equalweight” rating and $55 target in Monday, July 18 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 12 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, April 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hourglass Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2,820 shares in its portfolio. City Co invested in 0.91% or 41,215 shares. 3,975 are held by Oxbow. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 15,354 shares. 454,622 are held by Mairs Power. Wendell David Associate reported 0.49% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 1,300 shares. The California-based Elm Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smith Salley & Assoc reported 58,546 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bridges Inv reported 22,762 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 166,830 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 2.68 million shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 6,773 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 242,076 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 94,344 shares to 105,639 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 26,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 330,825 shares. Schnieders Lc reported 44,139 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 0.04% stake. Moors Cabot reported 26,685 shares stake. Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 7,300 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 76,538 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cornerstone holds 38,000 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated has 1,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 27,598 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Chilton Invest Co Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 25,005 were accumulated by Harbour Invest Limited. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd owns 24,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 17,710 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 2.35 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, October 13. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $87 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, October 30. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, February 19 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Friday, April 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of WM in report on Monday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 9.