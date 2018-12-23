Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21M, up from 206,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 275,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $532.35M, up from 9.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,266 shares in its portfolio. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,023 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 453,045 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Gp Inc holds 1.79M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cullinan Inc owns 145,072 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northeast Inv Mngmt owns 55,151 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd invested in 13,278 shares. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 17,220 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 213,811 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 43 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr has 5,237 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 129,400 shares. Mai Capital Management stated it has 17,983 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. Shotts Philip G. had sold 462 shares worth $30,978. $1.28 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by Marsili Daniel B. $7.89 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by HICKEY DENNIS J. Another trade for 1,015 shares valued at $68,060 was sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I. MOISON FRANCK J also sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 14 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 25 to “Overweight”. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sector Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 30 to “Hold”.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 12,954 shares to 242,160 shares, valued at $19.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,619 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 5.22M shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $63.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot LP invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 210,653 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 32,791 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.76% or 20.87M shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 9,710 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 307,667 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 107,116 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,450 shares. Dowling And Yahnke, California-based fund reported 157,077 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ballentine Prtnrs Llc has 21,558 shares. Monarch Capital owns 47,294 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 9,484 shares. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 0% or 28 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Sandler O’Neill. Citigroup maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 15 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 12 by Evercore. Piper Jaffray maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, October 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. As per Thursday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.