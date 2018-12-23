Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 26.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 197,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.45M, down from 757,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80M, down from 3,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 107.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sit Invest reported 2,715 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.35% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 235,601 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Lc. Century owns 10.15 million shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,347 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 98,869 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,313 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 468,739 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 26,128 shares stake. Altfest L J & reported 13,856 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.56% or 7.16 million shares in its portfolio.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 5,977 shares to 68,390 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CSJ).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, November 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, October 6.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 498 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 1,230 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor owns 9,946 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,661 are held by Everence Mngmt. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 0.53% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Daiwa Secs Group holds 4,461 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,175 shares. Tcw Incorporated holds 0.3% or 63,409 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 100,080 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10,500 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Company holds 390 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 18,244 shares stake.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $548,103 was sold by Myriam Curet. 225 shares valued at $121,509 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M on Wednesday, November 7. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider Johnson Amal M sold $500,000. Samath Jamie had sold 227 shares worth $123,002. $196,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by RUBASH MARK J.