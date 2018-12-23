Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 25,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, down from 83,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) by 26.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 43,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,435 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.14 million, up from 162,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Gas Equity Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 3.15 million shares traded or 698.53% up from the average. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has declined 18.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WGP News: 17/04/2018 WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS 1Q CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.56875/UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Western Gas EP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGP); 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

More notable recent Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLPs Flat For The Win – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Gas Partners, Western Gas Equity Partners to merge – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These Energy Stocks Could Be the Next to Get Swept Up in the Sector’s M&A Wave – Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s what Anadarko is paying its newly promoted executives – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 142,830 shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $677.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 117,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Among 21 analysts covering Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Western Gas Equity Partners had 51 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WGP in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc upgraded the shares of WGP in report on Thursday, May 3 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, August 20. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. Zacks downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) on Thursday, August 6 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wunderlich to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.57, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold WGP shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 44.60 million shares or 0.82% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 1.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) for 36,298 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 15,913 shares. Signaturefd holds 14,025 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 11,669 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 2.28M shares. 13,311 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Conning holds 35,448 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,835 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 46,820 shares. 2.29M were accumulated by Citigroup. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP). Chickasaw Cap Limited Com owns 3.2% invested in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) for 5.12M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 79,948 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.47% or 14,506 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,581 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 2.08% or 220,600 shares in its portfolio. 1.72 million are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Amg Natl Trust Bancorp stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,609 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 161,187 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Appleton Ma reported 63,876 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc owns 26,393 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lyons Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% or 14,095 shares. 17,813 were reported by Wealth Architects. Sadoff Investment Limited Company accumulated 7,970 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 19. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Friday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, November 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.