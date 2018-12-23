Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 85.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.30 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 791,689 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.55M, down from 801,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 19.25M shares traded or 255.72% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 49,726 shares to 207,073 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 9,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36.0 target in Sunday, October 29 report. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 9 by DA Davidson. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, September 22. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.40M for 40.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp holds 45,166 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First National holds 0.05% or 14,395 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 505,197 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 2.14M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 140,934 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 864,616 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 330,170 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 52.45 million shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 178,395 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 47,788 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.07% or 110,501 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 605,437 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 72,160 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 11,409 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is AbbVie’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer withdraws European marketing application for Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Taltz beats Humira in head-to-head psoriatic arthritis study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, January 29. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Thursday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 7 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs owns 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 301,551 shares. 92,812 are owned by Green Square Capital Ltd. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.61% or 45,614 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Motco has 90,632 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Nadler Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ls Investment Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Country Trust Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 54,519 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Com Inc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Cap Lc stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 3,302 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Portland Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Twin Cap holds 119,761 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909. $4.88 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50M. 5,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $496,274 were bought by TILTON GLENN F. 42,450 shares valued at $3.82M were sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $8.81 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4.