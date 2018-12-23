Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Xylem Incorporated Common Stock Npv (XYL) by 14.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 34,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,668 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.62 million, up from 235,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Xylem Incorporated Common Stock Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 2.24M shares traded or 93.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 7,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.71M, up from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $58.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 937,625 shares to 433,362 shares, valued at $39.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Incorporated Common Npv (NYSE:CVE).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. On Monday, September 17 Sabol Colin R sold $1.40M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 17,161 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock or 4,373 shares. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M. $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Goeckeler David. Tan Irving also sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

