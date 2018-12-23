Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 62.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 37,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,566 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21M, up from 59,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 676 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,303 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, up from 7,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 30 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, September 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 6 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Monday, June 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4900 target.

More important recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “6 Top International Stocks for Investors to Watch – The Motley Fool”, Fool.com published: “Why Did Yandex Launch a “Google Free” Android Phone? – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,293 shares to 12,446 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,473 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. Baxter Joel D. also sold $1.13 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by KROPF SUSAN J. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33M worth of stock or 5,080 shares. $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by STROPKI JOHN M. 20,946 shares were sold by MORIKIS JOHN G, worth $9.20 million. $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0.57% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 40,166 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cortland Mo reported 1,300 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 2.82% or 15,542 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0.13% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 3,623 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pettyjohn Wood White has 1,071 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 115,988 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 79,005 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jlb And Assocs Inc reported 0.58% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Private Trust Na holds 0.85% or 9,177 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Agf Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,299 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $253.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,059 shares to 46,166 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,717 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.