Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hi (HCLP) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 59,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 62,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Hi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.28 million shares traded or 183.27% up from the average. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has declined 55.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HCLP News: 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS-INCIDENT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY,DIDN’T AFFECT OPERATIONS/DELIVERY TO CUSTOMERS,NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP SAYS PROVIDED UPDATE REGARDING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY ON MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DISTRIBUTION TO $0.225 PER UNIT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PROVIDES UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP HCLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 25/05/2018 – Hl-CRUSH ISSUES UPDATE REGARDING WHITEHALL INCIDENT; 02/04/2018 Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP APPOINTS SCOTT J. PRESTON AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 23.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 20,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,028 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65 million, up from 84,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 6.34 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $117,106 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Hi-Crush Partners had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by Guggenheim. FBR Capital maintained Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 7 to “Sector Perform”. FBR Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $16.0 target in Wednesday, December 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, November 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Raymond James. UNS downgraded the shares of HCLP in report on Tuesday, October 27 to “Sell” rating. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 103.85% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.52 per share. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hi-Crush Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold HCLP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.17 million shares or 29.10% less from 17.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 18,830 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Hap Trading Lc holds 0.02% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) or 22,714 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) for 361,216 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 838,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest reported 8,200 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,400 shares. First Communications has 24,168 shares. The New York-based S Muoio And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Invesco Ltd reported 593,537 shares. 274,622 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Barnett Com stated it has 2,970 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $219.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 23,715 shares to 377,804 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 14,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wealthtrust holds 1,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,800 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.78M shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 495 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 685,799 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 5,461 shares. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 76,277 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 14.86M shares. Cibc stated it has 48,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,422 are owned by Oppenheimer & Co. Andra Ap stated it has 47,600 shares. The New York-based American Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,576 shares to 17,672 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,148 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

