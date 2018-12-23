Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB) by 13.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79M, up from 469,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in F.N.B. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 8.00 million shares traded or 188.09% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,911 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21 million, up from 52,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $132.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc Cl A (NYSE:COTY) by 39,002 shares to 52,828 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 32,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,342 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged (DXJ).

Among 11 analysts covering F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. F.N.B. Corporation had 33 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $14 target in Friday, October 21 report. The stock of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1800 target in Friday, August 11 report. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of FNB in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $17.0 target. The stock of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.5 target in Thursday, December 21 report.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $419,412 activity. Calabrese Vincent J bought $56,050 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $28,025 were bought by Robinson Barry C on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $26,140 was bought by Mencini Frank C. $19,530 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Bena Pamela A on Friday, July 27. $56,150 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Friday, October 26. Dutey James L bought $28,692 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold FNB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 249.10 million shares or 1.86% less from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peoples Svcs Corp owns 57,937 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 38,119 shares. 33,536 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Lc. 3,000 are owned by Sage Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers has 543,138 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 4.72 million shares. Advsr Asset invested in 0.01% or 24,081 shares. M&T Bank Corp owns 15,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 849 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by First Natl Tru. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.90 million shares. Blackrock reported 35.31 million shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 90,947 shares.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First National Bank Hires Barbara Cottrell as Director of Corporate Compliance – PR Newswire” on July 11, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Grasshoppers ballpark to become ‘Yadkin Bank Park’ – Triad Business Journal” published on March 03, 2016, Bizjournals.com published: “How Bank of America’s new rewards program for small-business customers stacks up to competition – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank Notes: Another Fulton regulatory order terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “5 Bank Stocks to Avoid Despite High Chances of Fed Rate Hike – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthfront has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jana Prtn Ltd owns 32,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Synovus Financial holds 43,126 shares. Raub Brock LP has 206,103 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 108,662 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability Com. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.07% or 3,721 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 852,032 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 4,351 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 30,092 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4,675 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $34.37 million activity. Knupp Catherine A. had sold 46,816 shares worth $4.25 million. Reed Willie M sold $300,437 worth of stock. PECK KRISTIN C also sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares. $14.27 million worth of stock was sold by Alaix Juan Ramon on Thursday, November 8. Chen Heidi C. also sold $233,775 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares. David Glenn sold $1.51 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, August 20.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, June 16. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 22. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 29 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Friday, August 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $73.0 target.

More important recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis to buy back $2B of stock; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com”, Fool.com published: “Is It Too Late to Get In on This Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Announces Authorization of $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $803.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 14,560 shares to 91,418 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,383 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).