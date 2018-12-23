Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 13.17 million shares traded or 220.44% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 74.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $299,000, down from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 1.00 million shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has risen 1.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c

Since November 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $738,812 activity. Wehr Craig sold $217,446 worth of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold RXN shares while 60 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 100.69 million shares or 2.42% less from 103.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 2.30M shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 83,810 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.16M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited accumulated 117,837 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,611 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 1.51M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co owns 34,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,125 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 230,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. RXN’s profit will be $41.87M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rexnord Corporation had 38 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of RXN in report on Thursday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. The stock of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.85M shares to 5.56 million shares, valued at $56.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 18,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

