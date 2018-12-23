Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75 million, down from 31,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 54.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. BUSH WESLEY G sold $2.75M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Caylor Mark A also sold $1.35 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, August 30. $3.34 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares were sold by CHESTON SHEILA C.. On Monday, August 27 the insider Kalan Lesley A sold $319,521. The insider Perry David T sold $1.33M. Antkowiak Patrick M. sold $1.59 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 26,758 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 2,321 shares. Arrow reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.58M shares. Colorado-based Paragon Mgmt Limited has invested 0.38% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,336 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers accumulated 31,781 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 816 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 0.03% or 1,620 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz holds 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 2,028 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 0.11% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2.20 million shares. 363 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 1,053 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 30 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: Buy This Growing Military Company For Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop announces $1B repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop boosts full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $892.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 7,898 shares to 15,636 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 38,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,525 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Friday, February 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 25. Cowen & Co maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Jefferies.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, October 18 report. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $445 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 1 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 10 by Loop Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vetr given on Friday, August 21.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. BARTON RICHARD N sold $291,631 worth of stock or 700 shares. WELLS DAVID B also sold $352,270 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. 21,882 shares were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M, worth $7.36M on Tuesday, October 16. 38,976 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $14.47 million were sold by HYMAN DAVID A. Bennett Kelly had sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20M on Wednesday, October 31. 111,391 shares valued at $40.10M were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $858.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 103,789 shares to 112,817 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 156,887 are owned by Cibc World. Choate Advsrs owns 535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Interocean Lc reported 617 shares. Tourbillon Capital Prns LP has invested 2.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 15,579 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dragoneer Invest Ltd Llc owns 79,760 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Valiant Cap Ltd Partnership reported 145,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett Co owns 829 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 0.12% or 4,433 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd owns 4,273 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 1,471 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “What if the Dow fell another 4,000-plus points â€” would you be prepared? – MarketWatch” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Donâ€™t Throw Away Roku Stock Amid the Correction – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Shares Fell 5% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.