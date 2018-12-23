Vanguard Group Inc decreased Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 72,337 shares as Miller Herman Inc (MLHR)’s stock declined 14.53%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.72 million shares with $219.82 million value, down from 5.80 million last quarter. Miller Herman Inc now has $1.81B valuation. It closed at $30.42 lastly. It is up 6.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:AHT) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s current price of $4.01 translates into 2.99% yield. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 4.45M shares traded or 618.73% up from the average. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 30.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 2.5% for All Hotels Not Under Renovation; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.63, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 73.46 million shares or 4.83% more from 70.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Com reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 110,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Pnc Fincl Group Inc accumulated 94,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,487 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 64,700 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Lc invested in 63,328 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake. 231,845 were accumulated by Wms Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0% or 18,006 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 306 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management L P has invested 0.01% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Cutler Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 15,027 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $488.01 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ashford Hospitality Trust had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 27. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, December 12 with “Neutral”. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $248,407 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by TALLIS ALAN, worth $80,086.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold MLHR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 45.44 million shares or 4.56% less from 47.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 158,045 shares. American Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 67,700 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 74,381 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Eventide Asset Management Limited Co has 45,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 51,591 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.32% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 12,100 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 85,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 8,180 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 9,220 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 7,920 shares stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 1.67M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $11.90 million activity. 9,979 shares were sold by Lopez Hezron T., worth $381,752. 30,362 shares were sold by WALKER BRIAN C, worth $1.18 million on Friday, July 13. Bylsma Gregory J sold $1.09M worth of stock or 28,533 shares. Hocking Jeremy J sold $68,161 worth of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) on Thursday, July 19. LOCK ANDREW J also sold $2.04 million worth of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares. Veltman Kevin J. sold $83,282 worth of stock. 100 shares were bought by GRISWELL J BARRY, worth $3,875.

