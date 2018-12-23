Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 23.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 58,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,846 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.30 million, up from 247,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,998 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.70 million, down from 25,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 47,757 shares traded or 114.67% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for General Mills, Hess, Roku, Spectrum Brands, Texas Pacific Land Trust, and Workday â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” published on August 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 4 with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. As per Thursday, January 21, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $186.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, October 25.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Bought Illinois Tool Works After Its Nearly 30% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works: Treat The Pullback As A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.