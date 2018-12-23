ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) EPS Estimated At $2.07; Gladstone Land Has 1.71 Sentiment

Analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $2.07 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 16.95% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. ASML’s profit would be $889.01 million giving it 17.93 P/E if the $2.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.86 EPS previously, ASML Holding N.V.’s analysts see 11.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.81 million shares traded or 110.22% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.73, from 2.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 36 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Gladstone Land Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.22 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gladstone Land Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 26 New Position: 10.

Among 5 analysts covering ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ASML Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. Credit Suisse maintained ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rating on Thursday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $215 target. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by BlueFin Research to “Positive”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by Santander.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $63.76 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 222,609 shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has risen 0.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land

Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation for 466,707 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 127,000 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.52% invested in the company for 107,784 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Diligent Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 40,778 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. LAND’s profit will be $2.40M for 22.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Land Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.