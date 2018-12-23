Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.70 million, down from 141,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89M shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG) by 6.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,030 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78M, up from 188,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 4.70M shares traded or 130.77% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 167.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

