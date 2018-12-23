Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 36.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 47,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,648 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93 million, up from 129,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,645 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, up from 28,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.20% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark also bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, October 26. $4.35 million worth of stock was sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. The insider Reynolds Catherine B bought 600 shares worth $100,585.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $603.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,907 shares to 96,941 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,778 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $967.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,620 shares to 460,634 shares, valued at $43.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,867 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.