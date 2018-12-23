At Bancorp Trimmed Viacom New (VIAB) Holding; Cubic (CUB) Shorts Increased By 1.61%

At Bancorp decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 22.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 25,149 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 1.10%. The At Bancorp holds 86,785 shares with $2.93M value, down from 111,934 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22 million shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. CUB’s SI was 759,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 747,300 shares previously. With 110,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s short sellers to cover CUB’s short positions. The SI to Cubic Corporation’s float is 3.02%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 743,321 shares traded or 197.24% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 7.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Among 8 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Viacom had 10 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold”. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15. Pivotal Research upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Tuesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating.

More recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children’s Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MTV’s SnowGlobe Expands Sponsorship Program for 2018 Festival – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

At Bancorp increased United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) stake by 24,666 shares to 40,997 valued at $1.25 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) stake by 8,597 shares and now owns 139,323 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) was raised too.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $424.26M for 6.17 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $125,037 activity. Melcher David F had bought 1,000 shares worth $74,500 on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $16,321 was made by Aga Anshooman on Thursday, December 6. $215,858 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were sold by Buss David H..

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy”.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 116.63 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “EvoNexus Launches Application Round in Partnership with Cubic and Viasat to Admit New Startups – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within OSI, BorgWarner, Cubic, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teck Resources, and Gardner Denver â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) Is The ‘Top Gun’ In Payments, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Defense ripple effect: Nearly $7B in military contracts helps boost biz for 11 local firms – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2018.