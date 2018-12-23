First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 30.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 268,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,226 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.04M, down from 880,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 55,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.23M, up from 189,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $342.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordea Bank Ab Ord 5380031Se by 47,130 shares to 291,167 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,493 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N T Butterfield Son by 16,022 shares to 33,860 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 13,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.