Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 13,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.00M, down from 202,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 304,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.83 million, up from 345,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,600 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck And Co (NYSE:MRK) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,369 shares to 10,139 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. 12,000 shares valued at $2.94 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock.