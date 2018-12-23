Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.38 million, down from 485,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 129.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786,000, up from 10,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 6,006 shares to 5,192 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.21 million for 6.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

