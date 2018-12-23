Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 43.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 55,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, up from 127,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 2.85 million shares traded or 300.51% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 12,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,991 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91 million, up from 133,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.03 million shares or 0.71% less from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 38,867 were reported by Pinnacle Hldgs Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 26,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin reported 35 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 120,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 3,211 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 67,290 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 69,367 shares. Van Den Berg I holds 74,370 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has 2,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 30,400 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd invested in 1.26 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 374,105 shares.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $74.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19,933 shares to 189,671 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 19 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $121,000 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $438.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6,259 shares to 6,455 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.