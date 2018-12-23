Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 15.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 3,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02M, down from 21,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 91.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, up from 402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 27 report. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, November 28. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 22. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 4 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $650 target in Friday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs reported 8,000 shares stake. Nordea stated it has 237,280 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 784 shares. Logan Management has invested 4.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 94,010 shares. Gam Ag has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,062 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1.86% or 7,507 shares. Kingdon Limited Com has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust Company reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey & Gibb owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 1.16% or 80,121 shares. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 4,754 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 2.65M shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Partner Investment LP owns 837 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,230 shares valued at $1.85 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock or 1,375 shares. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by McGrath Judith A. Another trade for 4,108 shares valued at $8.02M was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $348.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 24,231 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 87,470 were reported by Hendley & Company. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited holds 10.18 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc invested in 7.54M shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,415 shares. Professional Advisory Ser Inc has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 44,466 are owned by Oakworth. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 3,855 shares. Eii Mngmt owns 1,444 shares. 589,881 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn. Philadelphia reported 419,502 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 103,380 shares. Mirador Partners Lp invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Df Dent & Communications has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 181,110 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, July 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $11400 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank.