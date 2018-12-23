Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.07 million, up from 20,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 14,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,887 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.65 million, up from 369,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Financial Svcs holds 0.13% or 8,315 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.3% or 15,855 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 17,412 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 195,685 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,592 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd invested in 0.04% or 90,309 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital has 4.44% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,400 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 94,917 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 112,347 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,574 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd holds 1.02% or 186,787 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% or 26,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.8% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 2,307 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Mizuho. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 6 by Standpoint Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 14.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4,592 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan Companies In (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Qualcomm’s Data Center Business Failed – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Skyworks Solutions vs. Qualcomm – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NOK,IQ,QCOM,NXPI – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. 6,297 shares valued at $347,746 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, October 10 AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 88,625 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, September 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, December 11 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Gabelli. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 31.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd invested in 5.8% or 104,215 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Associates has 0.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,103 shares. Martin Tn stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Limited has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 650,299 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt has 85,951 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,525 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs owns 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,565 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 5.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,630 shares. Next Gp holds 5.41% or 51,690 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,746 shares. Moreover, Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company has 4.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,473 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Google Is Driving Apple Services Revenue Growth (NASDAQ:AAPL)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Might Be the Real Reason Apple’s Not Launching a 5G iPhone Until 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple supplier shares sink on latest news – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Looking To Challenge Apple In Payments War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $348.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,000 shares to 239,497 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.