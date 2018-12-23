Cootek (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares E (NYSE:CTK) had an increase of 132.86% in short interest. CTK’s SI was 114,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 132.86% from 49,000 shares previously. With 62,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Cootek (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares E (NYSE:CTK)’s short sellers to cover CTK’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 85,432 shares traded. CooTek (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 53.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 5,055 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 14,485 shares with $2.70M value, up from 9,430 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $11.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 933,494 shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

CooTek Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. The company has market cap of $479.37 million. The Company’s primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 4,462 shares to 15,764 valued at $1.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,135 shares and now owns 18,653 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Benchmark. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 2. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Monday, October 29 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was reinitiated by William Blair.