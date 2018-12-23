Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 37.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 25,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,978 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $936,000, down from 65,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 23,009 shares traded or 87.68% up from the average. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 49.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Bremer Trust National Association decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 44.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bremer Trust National Association sold 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,758 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $703,000, down from 17,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bremer Trust National Association who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 0 investors sold TRNS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 4.09 million shares or 5.58% more from 3.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann And Bryant has invested 0.66% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability owns 129,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 170,000 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management Ptnrs. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Howe & Rusling accumulated 200 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 1,347 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 16,294 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 10,280 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York stated it has 0.04% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 11,600 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Zpr Mngmt holds 19,182 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.47% or 309,942 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 40,969 shares.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.21 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.87 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $68,762 activity. $71,520 worth of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares were bought by Haseley Gary J.. SMITH JOHN T had sold 1,916 shares worth $40,562.

Among 2 analysts covering Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Transcat had 2 analyst reports since February 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Singular Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 9 by Roth Capital.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $374.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se Sp Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 2,703 shares to 149,741 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 18,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthfront Corp holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 52,934 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 721,716 shares. Fiera Corporation owns 12,101 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.92% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 983,647 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd has 2.8% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 60,389 shares. Fosun International Limited invested in 0.04% or 12,300 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.19% or 22,560 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Assetmark invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa invested 1.51% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.39% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 45,551 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Bremer Trust National Association, which manages about $398.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,678 shares to 16,699 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg (NASDAQ:ESRX).