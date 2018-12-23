AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) had an increase of 27.24% in short interest. AUSDF’s SI was 1.53 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 27.24% from 1.20M shares previously. It closed at $0.8169 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 12.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 3,387 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 30,565 shares with $5.04M value, up from 27,178 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,650 shares to 175,142 valued at $20.03M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 10,321 shares and now owns 63,623 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 12 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. SunTrust maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, November 2. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, December 13. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird.