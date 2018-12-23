American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 135.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $614,000, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70M shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 35.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 16,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,644 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $852,000, down from 46,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18. SunTrust maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Sunday, April 22. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIC in report on Wednesday, November 4 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Wednesday, August 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, November 18. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, February 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 34,195 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 2,000 shares stake. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 35,263 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Miller Howard Investments Ny invested in 105,099 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Punch & Assocs Invest Management Inc owns 0.61% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 166,957 shares. Ag has 7,600 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 977,274 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 46,186 shares stake. Texas-based Salient Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 631,004 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $754.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 53,811 shares to 97,497 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 14,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Town Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers invested in 48,269 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Thornburg Invest holds 0.39% or 1.65M shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wade G W holds 0.03% or 9,193 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 23 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 83,548 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 11,410 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 10 has 331,950 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Clal Insur Enter Hldg reported 10,000 shares stake. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First In has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Salient Advsrs Lc invested in 8.03% or 12.87 million shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. Vetr downgraded the shares of EPD in report on Monday, August 31 to “Strong-Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Friday, January 12. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $31.0 target. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, January 6 the stock rating was initiated by Howard Weil with “Sector Outperform”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, July 23.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375. Another trade for 3,390 shares valued at $99,929 was bought by TEAGUE AJ.