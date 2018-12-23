Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 20.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 520,724 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 15.66%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.05 million shares with $327.39 million value, down from 2.57 million last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Five9 had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $25 target. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Amp Cap Investors holds 42,375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smith Moore Com invested in 4,057 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 470 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Axa holds 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 15,042 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,600 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mackenzie invested in 0.03% or 82,345 shares. Frontier Capital Lc owns 479,340 shares. 27,250 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hikari Power Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 13,700 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Private Advisor Limited Company reported 3,914 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48M for 35.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 436,023 shares to 768,102 valued at $128.18M in 2018Q3. It also upped Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 41,494 shares and now owns 674,116 shares. Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was raised too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. Forbis Mark S also sold $404,727 worth of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Friday, August 31.