Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 211 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 160 reduced and sold stakes in Celanese Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 120.88 million shares, up from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Celanese Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 133 Increased: 146 New Position: 65.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) stake by 43.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 277,904 shares as Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 912,540 shares with $35.64 million value, up from 634,636 last quarter. Wolverine World Wide Inc now has $2.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 3.01 million shares traded or 484.74% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.44 EPS, up 23.23% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CE’s profit will be $326.36 million for 8.90 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 25.29 million shares traded or 1266.48% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 15.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Celanese Corp. (CE) to Replace Express Scripts (ESRX) in S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 10.74% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.63 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 33,827 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 4.91% invested in the company for 100,686 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.7% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 24,103 shares.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.64 million activity. JEPPESEN MICHAEL sold 49,151 shares worth $1.86M. 19,376 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares with value of $750,432 were sold by WOODWORTH RICHARD. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $37,170 was sold by GERBER WILLIAM K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold WWW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 85.79 million shares or 0.45% more from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Ser Automobile Association has 15,101 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Company holds 5,130 shares. 13,778 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated invested in 9,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 82 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 137,915 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 572,040 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 60,679 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Prudential reported 888,803 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 645,149 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Comm State Bank stated it has 14,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 41,222 shares.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Sanofi to move listing from NYSE to Nasdaq – MarketWatch” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Takeda (TAK) Announces Listing of American Depositary Shares on NYSE – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.